Kristi Noem Breaks Silence On Report Claiming Her Husband Cross-Dresses

Former Department of Homeland Security secretary Kristi Noem is speaking out over allegations her husband, Byron Noem, is a cross-dresser who takes selfies wearing oversized fake boobs.

Kristi's camp responded to a salacious story published Tuesday by The Daily Mail ... telling The New York Post she's "devastated" and "blindsided."

The statement reads, "Ms. Noem is devastated. The family was blindsided by this, and they ask for privacy and prayers at the time."

According to The Daily Mail, Byron snapped photos of himself wearing oversized fake breasts and chatted with adult performers from the "bimbofication" fetish scene about their massively augmented boobs.

The report claims Kristi's hubby of over 33 years told people he wanted "huge, huge ridiculous boobs."

Other photos allegedly published by DM show Byron wearing women's clothing.