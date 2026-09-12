Kamala Harris & Doug Emhoff's Los Angeles Home Targeted in Trespass Incident

Kamala Harris and Doug Emhoff needed help from the cops last night ... because TMZ has learned an incident went down at her idyllic Los Angeles-area home.

A spokesperson for Kamala, Eduardo Negrón, tells TMZ ... on Friday night, security personnel "stopped an individual who illegally entered Vice President Harris and Second Gentleman Emhoff's property before the individual reached the home."

He adds, "Vice President Harris and Second Gentleman Emhoff were not present. They are grateful to the security and law enforcement personnel who responded swiftly."

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ ... Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputies rushed to the former vice president's residence around 10:30 PM after a woman was seen on the property. We're told no arrest was made.

If you're wondering what the Secret Service did during the incident ... the answer is nothing -- because they weren't there. Remember, President Donald Trump removed her Secret Service detail in 2025, even though former President Joe Biden had authorized it to run an extra year.

Former Veeps usually only get 6 months of protection, which a senior White House official noted to ABC at the time of Trump's decision.