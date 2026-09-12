Two Men Handcuffed to Seats After Allegedly Threatening Passengers on Flight

Two men were reportedly handcuffed to their seats after allegedly making violent threats ... including allegedly claiming they had a gun during a flight from Australia to Qatar.

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The incident unfolded Friday aboard Qatar Airways flight VA7, which departed Melbourne bound for Doha. Witnesses told Australian outlets the men appeared agitated shortly after boarding ... repeatedly getting in and out of their seats, moving through the cabin and rummaging through their luggage.

The situation reportedly escalated about six hours before landing, when the men allegedly began fighting and threatening passengers and crew members.

Video posted online shows flight attendants struggling to restrain the men during what witnesses described as a terrifying ordeal. One passenger claimed the men were spitting on and headbutting crew members ... with at least six people needed to restrain each man.

Qatar Airways confirmed two male passengers were involved in a physical altercation aboard the flight. The airline says both men were restrained and arrested upon arrival after the plane landed in Doha.