Duct-Taped American Airlines Passenger Taken Into Police Custody In New Video

Play video content Video: Duct-Taped Airline Passenger Taken Into Police Custody TMZ.com

The unruly American Airlines passenger duct-taped to his seat following an in-flight meltdown was quickly taken into custody by law enforcement, who whisked him off the plane when it landed in Maryland ... and the police drama was partly caught on video.

TMZ obtained new footage showing a handful of police officers standing over the passenger, identified as 67-year-old Arthur Layne Lundeen, after the AA plane landed last Thursday at Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport.

As you can see, the officers are talking with Lundeen, who is still sitting in his seat, moments before they remove him from the plane.

An eyewitness tells TMZ ... the officers made quick work of ripping off the duct tape before forcing Lundeen to his feet.

We're told officers then arrested Lundeen on the spot and rushed him off the plane -- a process that took about 20 minutes.

Prosecutors charged Lundeen with 2 misdemeanors -- assault and disorderly conduct.

Play video content Video: Man Gets Duct Taped to Seat on Flight After Allegedly Making Racist and Anti-Gay Remarks TMZ.com

During the flight, Lundeen suddenly went berserk as he chatted for 2 hours with another passenger beside him about religion. He was sitting in first class, next to a rabbi.

Our sources said Lundeen began shouting anti-gay remarks and hurling the n-word at a Black flight attendant. We're told Lundeen also hit the neighboring passenger and struck the man's computer.

After the situation became intolerable, several passengers and flight attendants used duct tape to restrain Lundeen, even taping his head to the seat.

Folks on the plane tell us ... everyone was freaking out after seeing Lundeen's head taped to the seat as he yelled like a madman at people around him. Video shows him repeatedly telling someone they had "a little tiny d***."