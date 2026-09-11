Play video content Video: Brandi Glanville 'Embarrassed' to Ask for Financial Help Amid Health Issues Brandi Glanville Unfiltered

Brandi Glanville broke down in tears over the GoFundMe to help with her medical expenses, saying she's "embarrassed" to ask for help.

"The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" alum got emotional telling podcast co-host James Maas about the crowdfunding campaign, saying she has to shell out $7K a week -- and that's with insurance -- and is constantly fielding calls from creditors.

She tells him she doesn't want anyone to see it ... but doesn't know what else to do.

Brandi explained that if she stops paying, she won't get her medication and won't make any progress with the myriad of health issues she's currently battling.

As you know, Brandi's dealing with highly resistant ESBL Klebsiella and Enterobacter with biofilm, Coccidioidomycosis (Valley Fever), Demodex dermatitis, and mononucleosis.

Play video content Video: Brandi Glanville Shows Health Battle in Shocking New Videos

And according to the GoFundMe, any money raised will go towards IV treatments, medications, medical and specialist expenses, upcoming surgeries and procedures, necessary dental treatment, insurance costs, and basic living expenses.