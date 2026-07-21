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Brandi Glanville Says She Used To Do Cocaine, But Her 'Boring' Kids Don't

Brandi Glanville I Did Cocaine When I Was Young ... But My 'Boring' Kids Don't

By TMZ Staff
Published | Updated
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WE'VE ALL DONE IT
Video: Brandi Glanville Admits Past Cocaine Use, Calls Her Kids ‘Boring’ for Steering Clear
Brandi Glanville Unfiltered

Brandi Glanville's getting candid about cocaine, claiming everyone did it back in the day ... herself included ... but times have changed, and her kids are too "boring" to party.

The 'Real Housewives' alum was talking to her "Brandi Glanville Unfiltered" podcast cohost James Maas about how Kristin Cavallari's 'Hills' castmates once accused her of doing drugs on the show ... and she said she used to do cocaine in the 90s ... but stopped when the fentanyl crisis hit.

Brandi Glanville getty 1
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The Bravolebrity clearly feels coke isn't as taboo a topic as some folks might think, unashamedly exclaiming she's hit the slopes a few times in her day.

Peep the clip to see Brandi's bold confession ... including what she has to say about her kids using -- or, rather, not using -- the same drugs she did.

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