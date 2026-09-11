CIA Officer Arrested in Gold Bars Case Working Towards Plea Deal

The CIA officer who allegedly stashed 300 gold bars in his house may be able to keep the case out of the public eye ... because federal prosecutors and his lawyers say they're working on a plea deal.

David Rush -- a former intelligence officer -- and the Justice Department submitted a joint filing in court Friday, according to multiple reports, claiming they have a "plea agreement in principle."

The two sides are asking the judge to extend a deadline until October 8 so the two sides can "prepare the paperwork, including an agreed upon statement of facts."

Judge Leonie Brinkema previously said no extension would be granted beyond September 17 ... though a plea deal may change her mind.

As we reported ... federal agents arrested him in May after seizing 300 gold bars from Rush's home ... as well as $2 million in U.S. currency and 35 luxury watches. The gold was worth about $40 million.

Rush was a CIA officer for 17 years ... and held a senior position inside the agency's Directorate of Science and Technology. Multiple senior officials were placed on leave after Rush was arrested.