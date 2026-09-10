Man Who Reported Hollywood Hills Home Invasion May Have Been Squatting

Man Who Called Cops May Have Been Squatting

A man who claimed he was robbed and beaten in a home invasion may have been squatting in the Hollywood Hills residence.

According to KTLA, the cops were called around midnight Thursday by a man who alleged five men attacked him after entering the home.

Cops said the suspects were inside the home and had a gun ... but said they were only inside for a few minutes before making off in a Jeep with a safe. They say they may have stolen some other belongings as well.

After the incident, the man told KTLA ... "I’m the one that got attacked last night trying to save this house."

He then walked away from the house ... and police say he didn't live there and wasn't house-sitting. Police didn't confirm whether the possible squatter had been arrested.

The burglary comes just one day after the "hot prowl" at Quentin Tarantino's house ... which was breached by a trespasser while people were inside.