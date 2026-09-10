Naked Man Found Dead Off Malibu Coast Amid Hurricane Marie Damage

Authorities are investigating after a naked man was found dead in the waters off the coast of Malibu after Hurricane Marie caused a ton of damage in the area.

The man's body was discovered Wednesday afternoon ... floating just north of the Malibu Lagoon ... according to multiple reports.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to the beach and pulled the body from the water before pronouncing the man dead.

Homicide detectives are investigating, according to the California Post, but officials say there's no sign of foul play.

It's also unclear if the man's death is related to the storm that rocked the coastline with powerful surf and tons of beach erosion.

As we previously reported ... a massive sinkhole opened up this week outside Nicolas Cage's Malibu home, causing the neighborhood to be evacuated.

The body has yet to be identified.