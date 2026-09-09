Nicolas Cage's Malibu Neighborhood Evacuated Over Massive Sinkhole

The massive sinkhole outside Nicolas Cage's Malibu home has gone from a nasty driveway problem to a full-blown emergency ... with the city now ordering evacuations along his street.

The City of Malibu declared a local emergency Tuesday evening after the sinkhole near Sea Level Drive continued to expand to the point where it's now cutting off safe access for residents and emergency crews.

And this thing is huge -- according to the city's emergency proclamation, the crater is roughly 25 to 30 feet deep and 30 by 60 feet wide.

The city says several homes have been red-tagged because of hazardous conditions, while another 24 residences are expected to be red-tagged because vehicles can no longer get in or out safely. Gas service has already been shut off in the affected area, and officials say water could be next.

Making matters worse, the remaining stretch of road is apparently too narrow for fire engines and other large emergency vehicles ... which the city says creates a serious public safety problem.

Authorities have now ordered residents in the affected area to evacuate, and the American Red Cross is setting up a temporary shelter at Malibu High School.

As we reported ... the sinkhole opened right outside Nic's Malibu pad this week, ripping through the roadway and part of his driveway and leaving busted concrete and pavement hanging near the edge of the crater.