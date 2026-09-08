Selena Gomez Sells Posh L.A. Pad for $5.4 Million

Can't Keep My Home To Myself

Selena Gomez has officially parted ways with her posh pad in L.A. ... because she's sold it for a cool $5.4 million, TMZ has learned.

SG said "come and get it" when she listed the Encino estate, and after a few months and about a mil off the price tag ... it's got snatched up on Tuesday.

As you can see, the kitchen is simply stunning and served as the iconic backdrop of her "Selena + Chef" cooking series.

The massive mansion also has a spacious living room and formal dining room ... plus a ton of swanky celeb spaces like a wine cellar, media room, massage room and glam room.

The expansive estate boasts 6 beds, a whopping 10 baths, and roughly 11,500 square feet of living space ... so the new owners are in for a treat.