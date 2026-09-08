NBA Star Tyler Herro's Ex Slams Him As She Sues For Custody, Support

NBA star Tyler Herro and his baby mama Katya Henry have split, and it's already getting nasty ... the exes are duking it out in court over custody and support after their bitter breakup, TMZ has learned.

TMZ obtained dueling lawsuits filed by Tyler and Katya. The exes share two minor kids ... a daughter born in 2021 and a son born in 2023 ... so this is no simple split.

In his filing, Tyler asked the court to set up a parenting schedule and determine how much he should pay in child support. The Milwaukee Bucks star said he had been voluntarily paying his ex support since she gave birth.

Tyler dismissed his case days later.

Katya filed her own petition claiming she had been in a romantic relationship with Tyler for nearly 7 years. She claimed she had been the primary caregiver and made most of the decisions for the kids.

In her filing, Katya asked the court for primary custody. She said she wanted their kids to see Tyler, but due to his "historical conduct," which she "intentionally omitted" out of respect for him, "safeguards and parameters should be implemented on a temporary and permanent basis in order to ensure the safety and well-being" of the kids.

Katya said there is a large disparity in income due to Tyler being a professional athlete, who earns a substantial sum of money.