Bam Adebayo, Tyler Herro Won't Be Punished For Vegas Fight, NBA Says

The Association is officially moving on from the Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro dust-up in Las Vegas ... and there won't be as much as a fine for either of the NBA stars!

The league announced on Thursday that after speaking with Bam and Tyler -- as well as the players union -- nobody wanted to make a BFD out of the much-talked-about incident.

"After discussing with the players involved and the NBPA, everyone would prefer to move on from this unfortunate circumstance, and no further action will be taken by the league," an NBA spokesperson told Shams Charania.

The brief physical altercation went down last Friday near a practice court at Resorts World Casino, where Adebayo and Herro were staying for the Summer League.

The former friends/teammates shared the floor for seven seasons in South Beach ... before Tyler was traded to the Milwaukee Bucks earlier this month in a deal that sent Giannis Antetokounmpo to the Heat.

After Herro was sent packing, leaked screenshots hit the internet showing the former Kentucky shooting guard disparaging Adebayo's pay and play, which Bam clearly didn't appreciate ... and that's why he physically confronted Tyler.

Bottom line ... fists flew, but nobody was seriously hurt, and both players want to move on -- no lengthy investigation necessary.