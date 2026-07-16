Mike Tyson Shocked By Shohei Ohtani's Gender, 'He's A Guy?'

Mike Tyson had his world flipped upside down at the ESPYs ... when he learned in real time Shohei Ohtani -- the biggest star in Major League Baseball -- is a man.

Iron Mike, Jake Paul and DJ Khaled presented the award for best single-game performance at Wednesday's event ... and when El Gallo said the Dodgers slugger sent "his gratitude and appreciation" for the win, Tyson's jaw dropped.

"Shohei's a guy?"



Mike Tyson awarded Shohei Ohtani the ESPY for best single-game performance, but had one very important question afterwards pic.twitter.com/sdDZFW0dwS @JomboyMedia

Right before the crowd clapped for Ohtani, who was not present for the ceremony, Tyson is heard on the hot mic asking his former boxing opponent if Sho-Time was really a dude.

"Shohei's a guy?" Tyson asked Paul, who nodded and appeared to say, "yes."

Look, no one's forcing the legendary fighter to like baseball ... but one would think at some point in Ohtani's career, he would have heard a thing or two.

As for the award, Ohtani was honored for his Game 4 performance in the 2025 NLCS ... when he hit three homers and struck out 10 batters, which got worldwide attention.