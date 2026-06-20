Shohei Ohtani Announces Birth of Second Baby After Missing Dodger Game

Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani is a father of 2!

The pitching and batting superstar announced early Saturday morning he and his wife, Mamiko Tanaka, welcomed their second baby together. He shared an Instagram post that showed a baby dressed in blue, cradled in a matching blue blanket ... but did not explicitly reveal his little one's name or gender.

He wrote he and Mamiko are "overjoyed" by their child's birth and thanked everyone who has supported their parenthood journey.

The couple welcomed a daughter, whose name has never been shared publicly, in April 2025.

Fans noticed Friday night Ohtani was not included in the lineup for the Los Angeles Dodgers' game against the Baltimore Orioles. The lineup was released -- 2 hours late, according to MLB.com -- and there was speculation he was possibly nurturing left knee inflammation and a blister on his right hand he had been dealing with as of late.

But, the Dodgers later announced he was "away from the team on paternity" and that he is "expected to be back at some point this weekend."

The Dodgers play the Orioles Saturday and Sunday ... so we'll have to wait and see if Ohtani makes it.