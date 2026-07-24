Selena Gomez Turns Up the Heat in Sexy Summer Vacation Snaps

I Just Wanna Look Good for You!!!

Selena Gomez is showing off her bikini body on a romantic getaway with Benny Blanco ... and she's oozing sex appeal.

The singer shared some sexy snaps from a recent trip with her husband ... which apparently involved a lot of time on the water ... and even more time in skimpy swimwear.

Selena stunned in several swimsuits that flawlessly flaunted her assets, like this itty bitty blue bikini she rocked on the boat.

See for yourself ... her look is highlighting her killer curves as she lounges on the deck and soaks up some sun.

Selena got cheeky in the blue set ... but also wowed in white, thanks to this plunging one-piece she paired with cute, oval sunglasses.

And these are only a couple of Selena's incredible looks from the trip. Check out our gallery to see them all!