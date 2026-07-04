Selena Gomez Wears Shimmering Gold Dress to Taylor Swift's Wedding

Selena Gomez may not have been a bridesmaid for Taylor Swift's wedding to Travis Kelce ... but best believe she was still 'Bejeweled' in a shimmering gold number.

Check out the pic -- Selena showed off a few snaps of her wedding guest look on her Instagram Story Saturday, after watching her longtime best friend tie the knot with Travis at Madison Square Garden in New York City Friday night.

📸 | Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco for Taylor and Travis’ wedding pic.twitter.com/g38lI6C7AW @TSwiftNZ

The "Only Murders in the Building" star flaunted her figure in the body-hugging gown, which was covered in sparkles with some fringe added near the bottom. She paired the dazzling dress with gold heels and dangling earrings.

And, she made sure her hubby Benny Blanco got some love, too ... posting an image of her caressing his face while he posed in a tux next to her.

Play video content Video: Taylor Swift Films Selena Gomez in Her Wedding Dress Instagram/@selenagomez

As you know, Taylor was behind the scenes as Selena got ready for her September 2025 wedding to the music producer ... and wore a gold dress to that.