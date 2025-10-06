Taylor Swift Calls Selena Gomez 'Most Beautiful Bride' She's Ever Seen
Taylor Swift has praise for her BFF Selena Gomez after SG's recent nuptials, calling her bridal look "the most beautiful thing" she's ever seen -- and she's likely taking notes ... 'cause she's up next!
The "Fate of Ophelia" singer -- who is planning her own wedding to Travis Kelce -- gushed over Selena's wedding to Benny Blanco during an appearance on SiriusXM's "The Morning Mash Up" Monday ... calling her "the most beautiful bride."
And she's fully sincere, because later, Tay Tay went even further, declaring, "Not just the most beautiful bride ... Just like the most beautiful thing I've ever seen."
Selena married Benny in Santa Barbara, California September 27, after publicly confirming their romance almost two years earlier. Taylor watched the power couple exchange vows alongside Ed Sheeran, SZA, Camila Cabello, Mark Ronson, Paris Hilton, and more!
The ceremony should give TS plenty of inspiration as she enters her own wedding era. The Grammy winner announced her engagement to her NFL-star fiancé on August 26 on Instagram, posting multiple pics of the couple in a garden setting with the caption, "Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married."
No word yet on an official date for our favorite educators tying the knot, but Taylor's latest album, "The Life of a Showgirl" -- out now -- apparently gets into some of their relationship details ... stay tuned!