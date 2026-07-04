AMC Theatres CEO Shares, Then Deletes, Play-By-Play of Taylor & Travis' Wedding

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding was like a movie ... and it seems the head of AMC Theatres spoiled the plot -- though he quickly tried to rectify the mistake.

Here's the deal ... Adam Aron -- the CEO of AMC Theatres -- posted to social media on Saturday laying out a detailed timeline of the wedding of the century.

Adam wrote the inside of the venue looked nothing like Madison Square Garden -- unsurprising, given we knew a castle was built inside along with a stunning garden to welcome guests.

He added the space "was draped in peach and white. Large blown up pictures of Taylor and Travis at each age, year by year, from one year-old to late teenager-hood, were on display.”

Adam said someone created the appearance of an outdoor garden at a luxury countryside retreat ... and despite the 1,000+ attendees, he said it felt intimate.

He wrote the pair's vows were "long, entertaining, personal, charming, emotional, irreverent and endearing. This is no small love. Each at the absolute pinnacle of their worlds. Each so obviously head over heels about having found their soulmate.“

Like we said, Adam deleted his post soon after ... and, while we don't know with certainty why he did, we do know attendees signed serious NDAs which may have barred guests from sharing such details on social media.

As you know ... Taylor and Travis finally tied the knot Friday -- with help from Adam Sandler -- at the much-anticipated event.

Hundreds of their pals -- including Lena Dunham, Tate McRae, Karlie Kloss and more -- attended ... and, it was such a secretive affair that Madison Square Garden employees who violated the NDA at the event were reportedly fired.