Swifties Outside MSG Receive Box of Pastries Seemingly From Taylor's Wedding, on Video

Taylor Swift fans got a taste of her wedding to Travis Kelce last night ... and we mean literally -- because they ended up with a box of uneaten pastries seemingly from the big event.

Swifites were still in the street outside Madison Square Garden in the early morning hours Saturday ... when a van with the name of a New Jersey bakery, Délices & Co., scrawled along the side came to a stop in front of the crowd.

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While assembled fans jokingly asked what flavor the cake was, the person in the passenger seat raised a cardboard box which drove the crowd into a frenzy.

One of New York's Finest walked up to take the box from the truck and walked it to the the Swifties ... where it didn't last long.

Chris Rizzi -- one of the Swifites filming the unforgettable pastry party -- later told CNN he got one of the delicious treats ... a great ending to his day spent outside the arena which began at 8 AM on Friday and ended around 4 AM Saturday morning.

As you know ... Taylor and Travis Kelce tied the knot around 5 PM ET on Friday -- announcing the news by using huge screens attached to the venue.

Numerous stars -- including Adam Sandler, who officiated the event -- were in attendance ... and AMC Theatres CEO Adam Aron gave a full review of the event on social media that he quickly deleted after posting.