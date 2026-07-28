Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco Pack on PDA Aboard Luxury Yacht in the French Riviera

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco are making waves this summer ... packing on the PDA during a romantic yacht day in the French Riviera.

The newlyweds were spotted aboard a luxury yacht on Saturday ... smooching, hugging, swimming and tooling around on a jet ski.

The couple shared several kisses while lounging on deck, held hands as they took in the stunning views, and looked completely at ease during the romantic getaway.

At one point, Selena and Benny cranked up the fun, jumping off the yacht together into the crystal-clear water before climbing back aboard with huge smiles on their faces ... Selena seemingly catching a bit more airtime than Benny.

The pair appeared relaxed and carefree, enjoying the sunshine and each other's company during the picturesque outing along one of Europe's most glamorous coastlines.

Their latest vacation comes as the couple continues to enjoy married life, with the French Riviera serving as the backdrop for another affectionate public appearance.