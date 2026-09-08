Cruise Ship Showdown: Man Denies Alleged Scam After Woman Tracks Him Down On Ship

After Her Viral Video Tracking Him Down

The man who allegedly scammed a female acquaintance out of $1,100 is firing back at the viral video she posted ... claiming it doesn't tell the whole story.

Here's how he allegedly did it ... a man named Armonte Domious Wilson allegedly asked a woman to go on a cruise with him, telling her it would cost $1,100 when it was really $524, and he pocketed the difference.

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Then he allegedly removed her name from the booking and tried to ditch her, going on the cruise by himself with her money ... or so he thought.

What he didn't know was that the woman caught wind of his alleged scam, made a separate booking under her name, and tracked him down in a jacuzzi on the boat ... and she recorded the moment she confronted him.

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Check out her TikTok and Facebook posts to see their intense showdown.

The man -- a dude named Armonte Domious Wilson -- took to social media to respond to the flurry of controversy.

Armonte denied he was trying to scam the woman ... and only removed her from the cruise booking after learning she had allegedly tried to dispute Venmo payments she sent him for the cruise before the trip.