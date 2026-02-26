'Below Deck's Captain Sandy Yawn Confronts Accused Scam Builder in Court, On Video

Captain Sandy Yawn steered herself straight into a courtroom showdown ... accusing a contractor of pocketing millions of dollars from people like her and leaving dream homes half-built.

The "Below Deck" boss showed up in a St. Johns County, Florida courtroom Tuesday and went face-to-face with Spencer Calvert, the ex-Pineapple Corp. owner, in a victim impact statement ... telling him point-blank he had wrecked her financially.

Captain Sandy spoke in court today at the sentencing of a contractor who stole $15M and left homes unfinished. #BelowDeckMed pic.twitter.com/xjGYtDHtuZ @suttonsroller

Sandy didn't hold back ... she said while he was still chilling in his big home, others like her were left scrambling to pick up the pieces.

Calvert had taken a plea deal ... but that deal was rejected this week following objections from alleged victims in court.

Calvert is charged with organized scheme to defraud, misapplication of construction funds, and grand theft ... all felonies -- WTLV-TV reports 13 victims suffered an estimated combined loss of $18 million.

Yawn pushed the judge to lock him up for at least 10 years ... blasting the plea deal that would’ve meant 5 years behind bars, $1.47 million in payback ... and what Yawn basically called a slap on the wrist.