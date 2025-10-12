'Below Deck' Stewardess Camille Lamb Arrested for DUI

Camille Lamb has found herself in hot water -- this time with the law -- after being arrested for driving under the influence over the weekend ... TMZ has learned.

According to jail records, seen by TMZ, the "Below Deck" stewardess was busted early Saturday morning in Mississippi. She was booked around 3 AM and later released 12 hours later after posting a $1,000 bond.

It's currently unclear what led up to the arrest.

Fans remember Camille as the outspoken, drama-stirring stew from season 10. Her clashes with authority and fiery fights with Alissa Humber led Captain Sandy Yawn to fire her mid-season for disrupting team morale.

Before reality TV, the Mississippi native competed on "American Idol" in 2021 and has since dropped country-pop singles "Bad Girl" and "Cool Like Me." She also shares exclusive content with fans on OnlyFans.