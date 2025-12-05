'Below Deck' Star Fraser Olender Says He Had Heart Attack

"Below Deck" star Fraser Olender says he was rushed to a hospital after suffering a heart attack ... and he's blaming it on his vape.

The reality TV personality says there was something in his vape that gave him vape poisoning ... he says it caused the arteries supplying blood to his heart to suddenly clamp down. He says he suffered spasms, which reduced blood flow to his heart, and he suffered a heart attack.

Fraser says medical specialists in London told him his vape was the culprit after spending a week in a hospital for severe chest pains and difficulty breathing.

He says he never experienced fear or pain like what he just went through.

Fraser says he's sharing his story because if he can help even one person rethink vaping, it's worth it.

He says he hasn't touched a vape since his heart attack, "and never will."

Fraser says ... "The pain I endured for 24 hours was inexplicable, 2 rounds of morphine didn’t touch the sides, and eventually had to be given the strongest pain relief legal to administer in ER -- and that only brought my pain from a 10 to a 7."

He adds ... "I could have died for the sake of something so ridiculously stupid, so please do yourselves a favour and give it up too - cold turkey. We do not know enough about these horrific things but I can tell you one thing; that was NOT cute, not even for the plot."