American Airlines Passenger Gets Ejected After Vaping Dispute With Stewardess on Video

A passenger got smoked by American Airlines ... after he was caught vaping in a bathroom midflight -- and was eventually booted from the plane.

It all went down August 4 during a flight from Phoenix to San Francisco ... the passenger recorded the crazy incident using his cell phone and posted the video on his Instagram.

Check out the clip ... the flight attendant is arguing with the passenger just outside the restroom, where the young man had apparently been vaping, which is banned by the Federal Aviation Administration aboard commercial flights along with all other types of smoking.

As you can see, the passenger is filming the heated altercation with his mobile, which prompts the stewardess to reach over and try to grab his phone.

That's when the passenger accuses her of assaulting him by placing his hands on her. She denies it ... but ends up giving him an apology of sorts after he demands one.

But the passenger ain't satisfied ... he vows to report the incident to police once they're on the ground.

When they land at San Francisco International Airport, the police met the plane and escorted the passenger off the flight due to "disruptive behavior," according to a rep for American Airlines. The spokesperson declined to say if the flight attendant was disciplined.