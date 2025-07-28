Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Delta Airlines Copilot Arrested for Alleged Child Sexual Abuse Material

Delta Airlines Copilot Busted By The Feds ... Video Shows Dramatic Cockpit Raid

By TMZ Staff
Published
delta airlines cockpit arrest getty 2
Getty

A Delta Airlines copilot went from the cockpit to federal custody after he was arrested shortly after he landed a commercial airliner in California.

It all went down around 9:30 PM Saturday ... the co-pilot flew the packed jet from Minneapolis to San Francisco International Airport, where he landed and parked at one of the gates.

Moments later, federal agents stormed the aircraft with guns and badges, heading straight for the cockpit.

Check out video of the show of force reportedly by 10 federal agents from Homeland Security Investigations and other government agencies.

Fox News Channel's Bill Melugin, citing a senior federal source, reported the copilot was detained for allegedly handling child abuse material. His name was not released.

One passenger told the San Francisco Chronicle ... the agents pushed their way through the aisle to the cockpit, where they placed the co-pilot in cuffs and escorted him off the plane through "cabin doors located between first and coach."

pilot_arrest_agent_
X/@nicksortor

The passenger also said another team of agents came aboard the plane to collect the copilot's belongings.

Talk about a rough flight.