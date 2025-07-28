Delta Airlines Copilot Arrested for Alleged Child Sexual Abuse Material

A Delta Airlines copilot went from the cockpit to federal custody after he was arrested shortly after he landed a commercial airliner in California.

🚨 BREAKING: A Delta pilot has been ARRESTED at San Francisco International on charges of Child S-xuaI Abuse Material, per Fox



Witnesses say at least TEN DHS agents bordered the plane as soon as it parked at the gate and took the pilot into custody.



GREAT WORK, DHS! pic.twitter.com/GiHkwf56e3 — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) July 27, 2025 @nicksortor

It all went down around 9:30 PM Saturday ... the co-pilot flew the packed jet from Minneapolis to San Francisco International Airport, where he landed and parked at one of the gates.

Moments later, federal agents stormed the aircraft with guns and badges, heading straight for the cockpit.

Check out video of the show of force reportedly by 10 federal agents from Homeland Security Investigations and other government agencies.

NEW: I’m told by a senior federal source that the Delta co-pilot was arrested by Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) agents on charges of child sexual abuse material. https://t.co/BglKcJAVPg — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) July 27, 2025 @BillMelugin_

Fox News Channel's Bill Melugin, citing a senior federal source, reported the copilot was detained for allegedly handling child abuse material. His name was not released.

One passenger told the San Francisco Chronicle ... the agents pushed their way through the aisle to the cockpit, where they placed the co-pilot in cuffs and escorted him off the plane through "cabin doors located between first and coach."

The passenger also said another team of agents came aboard the plane to collect the copilot's belongings.