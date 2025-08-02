Viral Video Shows Toddler Circling Family Plane Days Before Fatal Crash

A young Idaho family is dead just days after posting an adorable video of their son circling his bike around their plane ... with no idea they'd perish inside that very aircraft.

The Nampa Police Department announced on Facebook last week that 30-year-old Jestene LeRoy and her husband, Brandon LeRoy, age 43, along with their 23-month-old son Paxton, were all killed when their small private plane nosedived into an unoccupied home just 2 miles into their doomed flight.

Play video content TikTok/@jesteneleroy

Jestene posted the above video of her son, which currently has over 13 million views on TikTok, on July 24th with the caption ... “Imagine growing up riding your bike around your dad’s plane before your dad flies you and your mom wherever you want."

It’s unclear what caused the crash as the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board continue to investigate.

In a statement to KTVB, Brandon’s brother Jeremiah LeRoy said ... “Everything was right in the world, so full. So good. And now, the loss feels immeasurable. To say we miss them doesn’t come close.”

Even more heartbreaking, Jestene shared photos of the family celebrating Paxton’s 2nd birthday a few weeks early at a water park in California just over a week ago.

Nampa Mayor Debbie Kling also weighed in on the tragedy, saying ... “My heart grieves for those who tragically lost their life. Our thoughts and prayers are with their extended family during this difficult time.”