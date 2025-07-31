Quavo Starts Emergency Fund After 49 People Shot in Single Atlanta Weekend

Quavo and the Rocket Foundation the Migos rapper established following the death of Takeoff have launched an "Emergency Therapy Support Fund" in response to 49 shootings in Atlanta.

The bullet-spree spanned across 4 days -- from Thursday to Monday last week -- with 5 reported fatalities, and all the victims transported to Grady Memorial Hospital ... but two people close to Quavo weren't so lucky.

Aaron Hines, AKA 'Coach Ball,' a youth leader from Offenders Alumni Association, was fatally shot ... as was Deshawn Johnson, an 18-year-old who attended Quavo's Rocket Foundation camp in the past.

Quavo and Rocket Foundation's fund will aid the families affected by the recent shootings, and they're calling on the community to donate towards therapy support all the same.

We're told the news hits especially hard for The Rocket Foundation, considering Quavo recently hosted the second annual Rocket Summit during Gun Violence Prevention Month at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta.

"All The Smoke" podcast hosts Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson were also on location for a special sit-down moderated around the issues, and several other workshops and panels were held as well.

The summit not only honored the life and legacy of Takeoff, it also partnered with Fanatics, White X Cognac, Crown Family Philanthropies and more to drum up conversation around intervention efforts and systemic change.