Quavo Makes Case for Best Rapper-Turned-Actor, 'They Can't F With Me!!!'

Quavo just saw his second film starring opposite John Travolta released -- and feels his acting chops will go on to be among the legends!!!

TMZ Hip Hop caught up with Quavo at LAX and asked him how he plans on surpassing the works of Will Smith, Queen Latifah, Tupac Shakur ... you know, the rappers whose legacy lives in both music and movies.

Quavo boldly shoots down every name we throw at him ... he's been on a roll and is coming in hot for Hollywood.

The ex-Migos star also costars in the newly released animated "Sneaks" comedy, and has another 3 films in the can undergoing post-production.

