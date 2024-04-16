Quavo Adds 7v7 Football, Basketball & Gun Violence Prevention To 'Huncho Day' in Atlanta

Quavo's "Huncho Day" event is back in Atlanta for 2024 ... and TMZ Sports has learned the superstar rapper is expanding this year, adding both basketball and 7v7 football games in addition to his first-ever "Quavo Cares Social Impact Hub", a gun violence prevention that focuses on community safety.

For the past six years the 33-year-old rapper, along with apparel brand Legends, has given back to his city of ATL by throwing the annual shindig -- a celebrity football game -- at his alma mater, Berkmar High School.

But, this April 28th, Quavo (real name Quavious Marshall) is adding to the festivities ... the 7th annual "Huncho Day" will feature the Team Huncho Basketball and Team Huncho Elite 7v7 football games.

Football and basketball youth clinics, supported by the Atlanta Hawks and Atlanta Falcons, will also be there, along with a fun zone for kids.

He's also introducing a new initiative called the "Quavo Cares Social Impact Hub" ... and we're told it's "an experiential space for civic and community resource partners to provide and educate the Atlanta community on their service offerings, with a special focus on gun violence prevention."

We're told the gun violence prevention foundation stems from the death of fellow Migos rapper and Quavo's nephew, Takeoff, who was shot and killed in 2022.