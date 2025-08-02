Rahaman Ali, Younger Brother of Muhammad Ali, Dead at 82

Muhammad Ali's younger brother, Rahaman Ali, has died.

The Muhammad Ali Center announced Rahaman's death on Saturday ... saying Rahaman passed away the day prior.

A cause of death was not immediately revealed, and the center said funeral arrangements will be announced at a later time.

We reached out to a rep for the Muhammad Ali Center, who declined to share more information.

Rahaman followed in his big brother’s boxing footsteps ... enjoying a professional boxing career between 1964 and 1972.

The Muhammad Ali Center describes Rahaman as "his brother’s biggest supporter." He wrote two books about the late boxing legend ... 2014's "That’s Muhammad Ali’s Brother! My Life on the Undercard" and 2019's "My Brother, Muhammad Ali – The Definitive Biography."

Muhammad died back in a Phoenix-area hospital in 2016 due to respiratory complications.

His little brother was 82.