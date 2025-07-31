Ron DeSantis Declares August 1 'Hulk Hogan Day' in Florida

Hulk Hogan is being honored with an entire day in his home state following his death ... as Florida Governor Ron DeSantis just declared Friday, August 1, 2025 "Hulk Hogan Day."

DeSantis made the gesture official in a letter released on Thursday ... saying beyond Friday being Hogan Day, he is calling on state flags to be flown at half-staff at the State Capitol and other buildings in Pinellas County.

"Hogan was born in Augusta, Georgia, but moved to Tampa at a young age. He began his wrestling career in 1977 and rose to fame after joining World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE)," DeSantis wrote.

"His larger-than-life personality will be missed, as the 'Hulkster' was an icon for many who grew up in the 80s and 90s as well as today. He was a true Floridian through and through."

TMZ Sports broke the news last week that the WWE legend passed away at the age of 71.

Earlier Thursday, his official cause of death was revealed to be a heart attack.

According to medical records, he had a history of atrial fibrillation, a heart condition that causes irregular heartbeat. It also diagnosed him with chronic lymphocytic leukemia ... but details about the cancer are unclear.

The wrestling world has honored the Hall of Famer ever since his tragic passing. WWE paid tribute to him with a 10-bell salute on Friday Night SmackDown, Monday Night RAW and NXT.

AEW also took time to remember Hogan during "AEW Collision" last Saturday.