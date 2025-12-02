Lindsay Lohan Vapes, Eats Ice Cream in Miami With Husband, Son

Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Lindsay Lohan Parent Trapped!!! Ice Cream & Vapes With Toddler & Hubby in Miami

By TMZ Staff
Published
Lindsay Lohan may be revealing the secret to her epic comeback ... sweet treats and electronic cigarettes?!?

The "Freakier Friday" star puffed on a vape and scarfed down some ice cream Monday during a family outing in Miami. It's quite the combo, and it seems it's doing the trick for Lindsay.

Check out the photos ... Lindsay's got a blue vape pen up to her lips in one snap, and in another she's got a small cup of ice cream. Seems Lindsay is a single scoop gal.

Lindsay's enjoying a renaissance of sorts in 2025 ... she's had a major glow-up and is back in the spotlight with the 'FF' sequel.

The smoke and the sweet came amid Lindsay's outing with husband Bader Shammas and their 2-year-old son, Luai.

Lindsay pushed the stroller when her hands weren't full with her e-cigs and desserts ... and they stopped for a bite at Call Me Gaby in Miami Beach, where Italian ice creams go for $15 a pop.

