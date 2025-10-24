Lindsay Lohan Sends Birthday Wishes to Young Fan After Mom's TikTok Goes Viral

Play video content

Lindsay Lohan gave one of her fans a very 'Freaky Friday' ... sharing a video to TikTok wishing her a happy birthday after the fan's mother asked Lohan for the shoutout in a viral video.

Here's the deal ... a woman on TikTok -- who goes by the screen name @wends4407 -- shared a clip to the popular social media site where she talked about her daughter who she says suffers from a rare genetic disorder.

Wends says her daughter -- also named Lindsay -- has a kind heart, always looking to be everyone's friend despite her challenges. Her mom, who is raising her without a partner, adds she wanted to do something nice for her upcoming birthday.

She says she asked Lindsay what celeb she might want to meet if she got the opportunity. While Wends says she expected her kiddo to say Taylor Swift or another unattainable celeb, she actually said Lindsay Lohan -- so Wends asked for the internet's help getting her attention.

Welp, the internet succeeded ... 'cause Lindsay posted a clip Friday wishing her a happy birthday and sending her so much love on the special day.

Wends was really grateful to the movie and TV star ... writing, "Omgggg.. thank you sooo much!! She is going to love this so much!!!!! This makes me cry!!! Thank you!!!" in the TikTok captions.