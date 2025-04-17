Former 'Below Deck' Guest Anthony Drewitt-Barlow's House Raided by Federal Agents

The home of a former "Below Deck" charter guest has been raided by federal agents ... TMZ has learned.

Anthony Drewitt-Barlow -- AKA Tony -- who appeared on one episode of the show four years ago -- had his home in the Tampa, Florida, area raided by Homeland Security agents earlier this week.

A spokesperson for Homeland Security Investigations Tampa tells TMZ … "Homeland Security Investigations Tampa did execute a federal search warrant at that location, as it is part of an ongoing investigation, we don’t have any additional information to release at this time."

Curiously, the spokesperson added -- without prompting from us, "Anyone with knowledge of a potential victim of sex trafficking, or have been a witness to sex trafficking, in this case, should call the tip line at 1-866-DHS-2-ICE.”

We don't know exactly what this means or why this information was volunteered. As of now, Tony has not been arrested or charged with any crime in connection with the raid.

Tony rose to prominence with his ex-husband Barrie after they became the first gay couple to have a child via surrogacy in the United Kingdom, and later they became the first gay couple to be listed as parents on a birth certificate.

Tony and Barrie drew ire on "Below Deck" ... refusing to take part in a buffet, then complaining about portion sizes when they were served on the yacht. The former couple split in 2019 but still co-parent their five kids together.

Barrie proposed to his current boyfriend Scott on the show ... who happens to be his daughter Saffron's ex -- a very modern family. While you might assume this led to tension, reports say Saffron looked really happy for her dad and her ex after her pop popped the question.