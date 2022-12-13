'Below Deck' Captain Lee Rosbach Leaving Show Amid Health Struggles

Play video content BRAVO

"Below Deck" star Captain Lee Rosbach, AKA "The Stud of the Sea," is officially stepping back onto dry land ... leaving his luxury boat as his health struggles get worse.

Captain Rosbach dropped the bombshell on Monday's episode of the Bravo show -- telling his crew he had no choice but to leave the mega yacht after boarding at the beginning of season 10 with serious nerve issues.

He revealed his current health struggles have made it difficult to walk ... sharing it's gotten so bad, he can't feel anything on the left side of his body. He admitted he thought he'd make progress, but that doesn't seem to be the case.

Captain Rosbach even told chef Rachel Hargrove his struggles have been "one of the most humbling experiences of my life." The episode leaves fans on a major cliffhanger after announcing his exit, but it's apparent the crew gets extremely emotional.

