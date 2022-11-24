'Below Deck' Kyle Dickard Arrested After Storming Soccer Field

"Below Deck Adventure" star Kyle Dickard gets way too fired up for soccer -- he ended up behind bars for charging onto the field at a packed stadium, allegedly hitting a security guard and attempting to buy his way outta trouble.

According to the police report, obtained by TMZ, Kyle darted out of the stands in front of 17k spectators last weekend at DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, FL. Colombia and Paraguay fans cheered as he bolted past security and cops, who chased him across the field.

As you can see, he didn't go easily or quietly and cops say he struck a security guard in the face as they tried to tackle him.

Law enforcement wasn't amused, but the crowd clearly was, and some of them threw beer at the cops and security as they took him into custody. According to the docs, some fans even followed Kyle's lead and jumped onto the field too.

According to the report, Kyle made matters worse by making multiple offers of up to $300 to officers if they'd "break off" and let him go. He was charged with disorderly conduct, resisting without violation and bribery of a public servant.

We've reached out to Kyle for comment ... so far, no word back.