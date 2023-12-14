'Below Deck' Charter Guests Arrested In Drug Scheme

A couple who appeared on the reality show "Below Deck" are now in some serious legal trouble ... after prosecutors claim they engaged in a prescription drug scheme involving using the names of cast members from the show.

Dr. Francis Martinis and his wife, Jessica -- who appeared as chartered guests on an episode of "Below Deck Mediterranean" and "Below Deck Sailing Yacht" -- were indicted in a Long Island court on Thursday, accused of using the names of the Bravo show's cast members to fill out prescriptions for opioids throughout Suffolk County.

According to the Suffolk County District Attorney, Francis and Jessica Martinis have been charged with 4 felony counts of criminal sale of a prescription for a controlled substance by a practitioner -- and 4 felony counts of falsifying business records.

Authorities say they were notified of the alleged scheme back in January ... after Jess allegedly attempted to fill a hand-written prescription for oxycodone at a Long Island pharmacy -- though her name was not the one on the prescription.

Prosecutors say instead of filling the prescription, the pharmacist called the police ... which then kickstarted an investigation by the Drug Enforcement Administration.

And now authorities say they discovered the Martinis electronically transmitted multiple prescriptions to pharmacies across Long Island ... under the name of different former BD cast members despite none living in the vicinity.

It's claimed that Jessica would pick up the prescriptions and pay for them with cash.

The DA blasted the couple ... saying in a statement that their alleged actions violated the oath they took at the start of their careers and the law.