Hear Fake 49ers Player Daejon Love Claim He Only Dates One Woman at a Time

Told Woman He Likes to Talk to One Person at a Time

Play video content Video: Fake 49ers Player Daejon Love Says His Dating Roster Has One Spot

Daejon Love, the man accused of posing as a 49ers player, was apparently trying to score points with a woman by offering up his thoughts on modern dating ... telling her he prefers to focus on one person at a time.

In the alleged audio message, obtained by TMZ, Love said he had gotten off dating apps because he didn’t want to juggle “hundreds of options” ... explaining he likes to give one woman his full attention.

You can hear Love claim he had been “training to be in a relationship” and say successful men should be able to provide for their partners ... adding, “Being successful as I am, I would never want my woman to work ever."

Listen to the audio ... Love also describes the current dating scene as an “onto the next” culture ... while offering advice that “context matters” when it comes to relationships.

The audio comes on the heels of allegations that he misrepresented himself as a professional football player while dating women. The 49ers have previously indicated he was not a member of the team.

Love’s comments come amid allegations that he misrepresented himself as a professional football player while dating women. The 49ers have previously indicated he was not a member of the team.