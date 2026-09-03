Restaurant Owner Investigated After Kissing 2-Year-Old Celebrating Birthday

Police are reportedly involved after a Kansas restaurant owner came up to a 2-year-old's birthday celebration and kissed the toddler's face.

The child's mom posted on Facebook about the bizarre encounter at Stearman Bar and Grill.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

She claims the man had gone in for a kiss on the lips ... but says her daughter turned her head so he ended up kissing her cheek.

The clip's an uncomfortable watch ... and you can see the baby's mother immediately wipe off the man's kiss.

She wrote ... "At this moment I reached out for my daughter and stated out loud to not touch and kiss other peoples children."

The mother said the man tried to touch her child again, but she was guarding her. She wrote ... "In response he told me to 'go f*** myself' and then left his restaurant in what seemed like a hurry."

According to local outlet KWCH, the Benton Police Department is now investigating the incident as an alleged battery, and the man has been identified as an "equity holder" for Stearman Airfield, Deano’s Grill & Tapworks, Oak & Pie, Deano’s on Pier 37 and Morgan’s Steakhouse.