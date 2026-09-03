Former New York Jets QB Mark Sanchez Intends To Plead Guilty in Assault Case

Mark Sanchez has agreed to plead guilty in connection to the stabbing incident that took place in Indianapolis last year ... TMZ has learned.

According to court documents ... the former New York Jets star came to an agreement with prosecutors just 5 days before his criminal trial was set to begin -- asking the judge to set aside the trial start date and "set this matter for a guilty plea and sentencing hearing."

Play video content Video: Mark Sanchez's Blood Trail Seen On Sidewalk After Incident TMZ.com

Sanchez's legal advisor, Nick Sanchez Jr., said, “This is a positive development. We are finalizing an agreement with the prosecutor’s office that provides a path toward resolving the state’s case. We’re also encouraged by the constructive conversations taking place regarding the related civil matter. There is real momentum toward bringing this entire chapter to a close."

Matt Goliko -- the attorney for Sanchez's alleged victim Perry Tole -- also tells us, "We are pleased with the constructive and professional conversations we’ve had with Mr. Sanchez’s team. Our discussions have been productive, and we’re on a positive path toward an agreement that will allow the parties to move forward. Mr. Tole appreciates the progress we have achieved and looks forward to an amicable resolution.”

As we reported ... Sanchez was hospitalized in Indianapolis last year after an altercation with Tole -- during which Tole told cops Sanchez became very aggressive toward him, causing him to fear for his life and use a weapon in self-defense.

Prosecutors charged Sanchez with felony battery involving serious bodily injury shortly after cops arrested him in a hospital bed.