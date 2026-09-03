E-40 Clowns Fake San Francisco 49ers WR Daejon Love

Play video content Video: E-40 Mocks Fake San Francisco 49ers Receiver Daejon Love TMZSports.com

Women of the Bay Area, listen up ... if you're considering (allegedly) giving money to any self-proclaimed 49ers, run it by E-40 first!

That's the official word from 40 Water himself, who pulled up to the TMZ offices this week to chop it up with Babcock, who asked the legendary Bay Area rapper about Daejon Love, the most talked-about story in sports.

"If he don't know Water, if he don't know 40 Water, and he claims 49er, if I ain't never heard of him or met him, he's not a Niner," 40 said.

Play video content Video: Fake 49ers Player Daejon Love Flexes Jewelry In Video Sent To College Student TMZ.com

"They should have asked me before they gave him the money or whatever and all the scamming s***."

Of course, Love is accused of defrauding 26 women out of a whopping $1.3 million ... after claiming he was an NFL wide receiver to get cash that he promised would be invested, with big returns.

Instead, officials say he just pocketed the money ... and now he's facing criminal charges that could put him behind bars for many years.

Phony Niner aside, there's a bunch more with E-40.

We also talked to the "Niner Gang" rapper about his Bay Area athletes Mt. Rushmore, the Warriors dynasty, and his upcoming performance at the Stanford vs. Miami football game -- an invite 40 got from none other than Andrew Luck himself!