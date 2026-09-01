Tony Romo's BAC Was Nearly Twice Legal Limit in Wisconsin OWI Bust

Tony Romo was allegedly nearly twice the legal limit when he was busted for OWI in Wisconsin ... with court docs reportedly showing his blood-alcohol content came in at .15.

Milwaukee outlet WTMJ reports the former Dallas Cowboys quarterback's BAC was just shy of double Wisconsin's .08 legal limit following his July arrest.

The new detail comes after Romo announced Tuesday he pleaded no contest to the OWI offense ... saying he takes full responsibility for what happened.

As TMZ previously reported ... Romo said years of "constant, debilitating pain" from football led to a dependence on pain medication ... and his attempts to get off those meds eventually turned into an over-reliance on alcohol.

Play video content Video: Tony Romo Fails Sobriety Tests During OWI Arrest Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office

We also reported Romo's driving privileges were revoked for six months -- he was ordered to complete an alcohol assessment and have an ignition interlock device installed on his car.