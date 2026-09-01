Tony Romo's BAC Was Nearly Twice Legal Limit in Wisconsin OWI Bust
Tony Romo Nearly Twice Legal BAC in OWI Arrest
Tony Romo was allegedly nearly twice the legal limit when he was busted for OWI in Wisconsin ... with court docs reportedly showing his blood-alcohol content came in at .15.
Milwaukee outlet WTMJ reports the former Dallas Cowboys quarterback's BAC was just shy of double Wisconsin's .08 legal limit following his July arrest.
The new detail comes after Romo announced Tuesday he pleaded no contest to the OWI offense ... saying he takes full responsibility for what happened.
As TMZ previously reported ... Romo said years of "constant, debilitating pain" from football led to a dependence on pain medication ... and his attempts to get off those meds eventually turned into an over-reliance on alcohol.
We also reported Romo's driving privileges were revoked for six months -- he was ordered to complete an alcohol assessment and have an ignition interlock device installed on his car.
He says he's working with a team of doctors to address his issues ... adding he's also grateful for the support of his family, friends and the NFL community at large.