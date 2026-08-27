Tony Romo Hit With 3 New Citations Over OWI Arrest in Wisconsin

Tony Romo has been hit with three new citations over his drunk-driving arrest in Wisconsin, TMZ has learned.

Court records show the district attorney cited the ex-NFL star and current CBS Sports broadcaster for first-offense operating while intoxicated, unsafe passing on the right side, and possessing open intoxicants in his vehicle.

Play video content Video: Tony Romo Says He Was Off to See His Grandparents Before OWI Bust Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office

As we reported ... the former Dallas Cowboys quarterback was pulled over by cops on July 23 for a traffic violation ... and police suspected him of driving under the influence.

Tony told them he was leaving a golf course and was on his way to see his grandparents.

Play video content Video: Tony Romo Fails Sobriety Tests During OWI Arrest Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office

Body cam footage from the scene showed Tony was placed under arrest after failing a field sobriety test ... and you see him going through the test in a parking garage and asking the officers a ton of questions.