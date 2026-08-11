Ex-NFL GM Steve Keim Worked With Dead Alleged Scam Artist, Claims He's A Victim

Former Arizona Cardinals general manager Steve Keim's connection to Mohamed Coulibaly is being revisited after the alleged scam artist's death earlier this month ... but the ex-NFL exec is adamant he's a victim.

As we previously reported, cops found Coulibaly's body in a residential pool in New Jersey after his family called for a welfare check. The matter is currently under investigation.

Prior to his death, Coulibaly was accused of targeting former NFL players for investments in bogus e-commerce businesses ... although he partly denied the allegations made against him.

In the original Barron's report, Coulibaly's Motion Ventures allegedly inserted fake sales to the online shops to make them look more successful ... and Keim was at one point listed as the company's chief operation/growth officer with a hands-on position.

Keim told ESPN he did, in fact, work with Coulibaly without earning a salary ... and was led to believe the company was legit, so he introduced the investment opportunity to friends and family -- one of them being Seattle Seahawks GM John Schneider.

Keim claimed he actually lost more than a million dollars from his own investment ... and his name was used to legitimize the business.

In fact, the ex-exec claimed he had his own concerns about the business prior to Coulibaly's death ... and ultimately apologized to investors.

NFL names like Jalen Carter, Nakobe Dean, Tae Crowder, Matt Breida, Terrell Edmunds and Schneider were reportedly impacted by the alleged scam.

Keim has since lawyered up, according to Arizona Sports.