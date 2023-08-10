Ex-NFL DB Buster Skrine Arrested For Allegedly Defrauding Banks Across Canada

Former NFL defensive back Buster Skrine was arrested in Canada on Wednesday ... after authorities say he fraudulently obtained more than $100K from a bunch of banks throughout the country.

The Durham Regional Police Service said Wednesday that Skrine had attended "numerous financial institutions" recently in order to illegally obtain cash. They claimed as part of his scheme, Skrine would identify himself as a retired NFL player, open bank accounts with fraudulent checks, and then obtain a portion of the dough before the check cleared.

They said Skrine did this at multiple locations in the Durham Region ... adding that they had "reason to believe" he had pulled similar scams all across Canada.

Durham Regional Police said following an investigation into the allegations, they arrested Skrine at Pearson International Airport on Wednesday after learning he had made plans to travel back to the United States.

The 34-year-old has since been hit with 14 charges -- including fraud and possession of property obtained by crime.