Kylie Jenner Shares Glimpse Inside Under Construction Mansion, Video

Kylie Jenner's gave fans a special episode of "KarJenner Kribs" ... showing off her mansion -- which, 6 years in, is still nowhere near ready to live in.

The reality star and mogul posted a rare vlog to her YouTube on Sunday ... driving from her office to the property with a pal and taping her walk-through of the home.

She showed off her landscaping and the cobblestone path leading up to the massive mansion -- estimated to measure between 18,000 and 30,000 square feet.

Inside, the house is still a mess ... half-finished tile in the bathroom, hardwood floors covered in construction paper to protect them from debris -- and she only just chose a color for the plaster they'll use on her walls.

The grounds are just as impressive as the home's interior ... and just as unfinished. There's a space for a sports court, but Kylie hasn't decided which sport yet. Plus, she showed fans an area where she'll host outdoor dinner parties, which is pretty much just a dirt lot for now.

Just take a peek at pictures shot from above the property ... it's all dirt in the backyard, with large construction machines poised around the grounds like sentinels, ready to get to work.

She apparently plans to put a rose garden in the backyard, too ... though it may take years for those flowers to bloom.

If you don't know ... Kylie bought an empty 5-acre parcel of land back in 2020 for $15 million -- and she's been building ever since.