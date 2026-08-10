Kylie Jenner's Best Friend Stassie Skips 29th Birthday Celebration Amid Rumored Beef

Kylie Jenner's longtime bestie Stassie Karanikolaou was noticeably absent from the reality star's 29th birthday celebration ... amid speculation the longtime gal pals may have hit a rough patch.

Kylie celebrated her early birthday over the weekend in Beverly Hills, surrounded by many of her closest friends ... but fans were quick to notice Stassie was nowhere to be seen.

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Instead, Stassie was a world away in Ibiza ... traveling with her newfound BFF Alix Earle. In case you aren't on TikTok, the two have gotten significantly closer this summer -- documenting their friendship from yachts to international getaways -- prompting some fans online to wonder if something may have happened between Stassie and Kylie.

However, it seems the beef may be overblown ... at least on Stassie's end ... she jumped into the comments to shower Kylie with love, writing, "perfect girl i love you forever" ... seemingly putting to rest speculation there's any bad blood between the longtime friends.

Kylie and Stassie have been close for years, with Stassie becoming a fixture in the Kardashian-Jenner inner circle and frequently appearing alongside Kylie at parties, vacations and other major life moments.

The pair have also publicly celebrated their friendship over the years, making Stassie's no-show from Kylie's birthday party all the more noticeable to fans.

As for Stassie's increasingly close bond with Alix ... the two have been spending plenty of time together in recent months, but there's no indication that friendship has come at the expense of Stassie's longtime relationship with Kylie.