Float Into Stassie Karanikolaou's Golden Girl Slay-cation!
Stassie Karanikolaou Golden Girl Slay-cation
Published
The life of an influencer is hard and all, but if jet-setting and yacht sailing is part of the job description, then where does one apply?!?
Stassie Karanikolaou can check off Spain from her summer tour of travels -- the brunette bombshell served up a stack of sexy snaps aboard a bougie yacht, looking extra glowy and gorgeous.
Fresh out the water, Stassie came thru drippin' with sunny selfies on deck ... and there's plenty more where these came from.
Check out the rest of the golden goodies from Spain in our gallery!